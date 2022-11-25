Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.45.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $196.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -239.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

