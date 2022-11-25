Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 398,753 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

