Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 794,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,224 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Compugen were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of CGEN opened at $0.96 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

