ASD (ASD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.46 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. ASD has a total market cap of $52.96 million and $2.46 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06891927 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,824,442.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

