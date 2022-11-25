ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.31.
About ATA Creativity Global
