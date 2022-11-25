ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.31.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

