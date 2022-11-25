Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Sells $60,495.26 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Gene Liu sold 136 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $18,342.32.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $404.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

