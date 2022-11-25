Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.45. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,908. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.