Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 905 ($10.70) and last traded at GBX 895 ($10.58). Approximately 46,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 194,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 887 ($10.49).

ATG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,118 ($13.22) to GBX 903 ($10.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.64) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.30) price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 792.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 874.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,871.43.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

