Audius Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $140.54 million and $4.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges.

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

