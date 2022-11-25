Augur Hits Market Cap of $58.44 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Augur token can currently be bought for $5.31 or 0.00031911 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $58.44 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
