Augur Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Augur has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $5.26 or 0.00031891 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $57.90 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08599381 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00478759 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,856.81 or 0.29373846 BTC.
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.