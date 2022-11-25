Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.85 ($0.18). 88,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 237,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.18).

Aura Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company has a market cap of £78.79 million and a P/E ratio of -49.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.01.

Aura Energy Company Profile

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

