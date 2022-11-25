Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Matthew Donley Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Matthew Donley purchased 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$62,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,753.15.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.76.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.