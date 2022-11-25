Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Matthew Donley Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Matthew Donley purchased 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$62,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,753.15.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.76.
