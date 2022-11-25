Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 9,574 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after buying an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 96,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

