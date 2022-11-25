Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 58,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 27,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

