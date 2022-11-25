Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 4%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.17. 1,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 681,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.
ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.19.
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
