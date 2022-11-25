Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 4%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.17. 1,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 681,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

About Autohome

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 54.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 5,375.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 755,905 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 69.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,463,000 after buying an additional 506,984 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 23.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 388,772 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.