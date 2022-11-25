AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Increased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 260.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $42.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,559.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,928. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,560.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,330.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,192.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

