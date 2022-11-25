Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $12.91 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.91 or 0.00078126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and $127.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00060511 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009960 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023329 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001414 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005326 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,684,962 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
