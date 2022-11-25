Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.14

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.50. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1,182 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $685.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.