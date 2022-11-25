B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 5,526 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $70,023,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 33.6% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,397,000 after purchasing an additional 247,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 33.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 184,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average of $134.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

