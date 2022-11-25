B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 1,239 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $416.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.19 and a 200-day moving average of $365.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.