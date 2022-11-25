B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 5,558 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of D stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.