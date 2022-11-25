B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $604.32 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $544.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

