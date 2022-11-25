B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.05 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.