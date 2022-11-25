B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $148.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

