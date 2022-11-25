B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $31.40 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

