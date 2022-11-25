B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of PXD opened at $254.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

