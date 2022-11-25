B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $688.60.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.