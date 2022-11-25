B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 2,513 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,620 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after buying an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $675,103,000 after buying an additional 122,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,313,726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,266 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,287. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

