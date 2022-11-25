B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 6,875 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.42.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

