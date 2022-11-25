B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 7,746 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after acquiring an additional 166,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,456 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

