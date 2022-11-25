B. Riley Lowers New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Price Target to $5.50

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

New York City REIT Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Institutional Trading of New York City REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

