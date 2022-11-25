Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 3,190 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Sierra Bancorp worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 527,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSRR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,208. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $323.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.49%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

