Banc Funds Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares comprises about 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFST. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $48.52. 11,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,189. The stock has a market cap of $388.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

SFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

