Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Princeton were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.5% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 26.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 10.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 23.7% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Bank of Princeton Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPRN remained flat at $32.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.54. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Princeton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

Get Rating

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

