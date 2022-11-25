Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.55% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.78. 12,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,512. The company has a market capitalization of $692.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Cambridge Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

