Banc Funds Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.49% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,423. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

