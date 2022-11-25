Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 100,252 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,252 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BCBP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 24,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

