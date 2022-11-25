Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 514,470 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBAR. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.