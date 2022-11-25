Bank of America Boosts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $13.50

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $11.50 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Bilibili Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BILI opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

