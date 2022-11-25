Bank of America Downgrades Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

PRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

PRLD stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.