Bank of America Downgrades Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.
PRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.
Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %
PRLD stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
