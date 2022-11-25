Barclays Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.68.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after buying an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

