Barclays Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of VNA stock opened at €24.49 ($24.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €18.59 ($18.96) and a 52-week high of €52.65 ($53.72).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

