Barclays Trims St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price to GBX 1,549

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,673 ($19.78) to GBX 1,549 ($18.32) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STJPF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($17.74) to GBX 1,365 ($16.14) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.30) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,474.14.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

STJPF stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

