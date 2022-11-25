BarnBridge (BOND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.73 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $40.11 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00024325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,919,177 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

