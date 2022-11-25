Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($58.57) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 1.2 %

ETR BAS opened at €49.89 ($50.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.88. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.