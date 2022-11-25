Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $341.55 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $341.55 million and approximately $17.76 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

