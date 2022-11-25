Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.