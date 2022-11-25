Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
