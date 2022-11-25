Beaton Management Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

