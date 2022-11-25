Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.04. 10,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,653. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

